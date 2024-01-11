Armie Hammer's Fiancée Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Armie Hammer and his fiancée Marina Gris have split up.

The 37-year-old actor’s now ex-fiancée took to her Instagram story to share a lengthy statement to announce they broke up, acknowledged his past accusations of cannibalism and rape.

Marina started her post with a “Disclaimer” sticker at the top, as well a the line, “Oh God😅alright.”

“It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago,” she said, revealing how long they have been separated.

The former couple seemingly got engaged back in October, based off an Instagram post she shared, showing off a ring, and the caption, “I said ‘What is it, silly question day, American?’👰‍♀️🥹”

She next acknowledged Armie‘s past.

“Before you send me another unpleasant message: I am aware of the conversations and stories circulating around about him,” she continued. “It’s important for me to state that my personal experiences with Armie were positive and in no way reflective of these allegations. I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships.”

“Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved and understood,” Marina adds. “I know him as a gentleman in every sense of the word. Our decision to get married and plans for a future together were rooted in strength, encouragement, and deep mutual care.”

“The decision to part ways, though tough, was carried out with grace and respect, marking a beautiful end to our shared journey,” she says, wishing him the best. “I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it’s a closed chapter. As I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment, I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and light-hearted moments we shared. Be happy, shawty”

Back in November, Armie returned to Instagram for the first time in years, sharing a couple of new posts, including a video of him working out.

Armie‘s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers addressed their divorce in a trailer for an upcoming Hulu docu-series about the Grand Cayman islands, where he has resided.