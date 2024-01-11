Bill Belichick Exiting as Patriots Head Coach After 24 Seasons

Bill Belichick is exiting as the coach of the New England Patriots after 24 seasons with the team.

The 71-year-old coach is one of the most decorated in NFL history and may go down as one of the greatest coaches ever. The Patriots won six Super Bowl with him as coach and made nine total Super Bowl appearances.

He also won 17 AFC East titles while coaching the team.

Bill and his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, will forever be linked as many of these statistics happened during their tenure together. Tom officially left the Patriots in March 2020.

In his 24 seasons as head coach, he won 296 total games, including playoff appearances.

The news is expected to be made official at noon today, with NFL reporting that it is indeed true that he’ll step away.

Meanwhile, there was some major personal news regarding Bill that broke earlier this year.