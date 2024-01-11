Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Explains Why 'Twilight' Is 'Such a Gay Movie,' Talks Coming Out &amp; People's Curiosity About Her Sexuality

Kristen Stewart Explains Why 'Twilight' Is 'Such a Gay Movie,' Talks Coming Out & People's Curiosity About Her Sexuality

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz &amp; More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz & More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Thu, 11 January 2024 at 6:29 pm

Blake Lively Returns to Filming 'It Ends With Us' After Night Out With Taylor Swift

Blake Lively Returns to Filming 'It Ends With Us' After Night Out With Taylor Swift

Blake Lively is back to work on It Ends With Us after a fun night on the town with her close friend, Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old actress grabbed dinner with the “Blank Space” hitmaker, Zoe Kravitz and a couple of other famous pals on Wednesday night (January 10) in New York City.

Thursday, she put her costume back on and appeared to be having a great time filming again in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Keep reading to find out more…

Blake‘s hair was in soft waves and seemed noticeably redder than it was the night before.

She looked chic in a long jean jacket, which she paired with red, heeled boots. The actress was all smiles while filming a scene that involved pushing a baby in a swing.

If you missed it, a new release date was announced for It Ends With Us after it was delayed by the strikes. The movie only recently began filming again after months of a break.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Blake Lively on set in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively it ends with us set 01
blake lively it ends with us set 02
blake lively it ends with us set 03
blake lively it ends with us set 04
blake lively it ends with us set 05
blake lively it ends with us set 06

Credit: JosiahW ; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Blake Lively, It Ends with Us, Movies