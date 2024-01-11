Blake Lively Returns to Filming 'It Ends With Us' After Night Out With Taylor Swift

Blake Lively is back to work on It Ends With Us after a fun night on the town with her close friend, Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old actress grabbed dinner with the “Blank Space” hitmaker, Zoe Kravitz and a couple of other famous pals on Wednesday night (January 10) in New York City.

Thursday, she put her costume back on and appeared to be having a great time filming again in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Blake‘s hair was in soft waves and seemed noticeably redder than it was the night before.

She looked chic in a long jean jacket, which she paired with red, heeled boots. The actress was all smiles while filming a scene that involved pushing a baby in a swing.

If you missed it, a new release date was announced for It Ends With Us after it was delayed by the strikes. The movie only recently began filming again after months of a break.

