CBS Renews 1 TV Show in 2024, Announces 4 Hits Are Ending This Year

CBS just announced their very first TV show renewal of 2024!

If you don’t know, CBS is known for renewing a ton of their content every year due to having lots of fan favorite shows that air on the network.

We’re only 11 days into the new year and now, we have our first renewal from the network. In addition, CBS also announced that four TV shows are ending this year. No 2024 cancellations have been announced at this time.

Keep reading to find out more…