Emma Stone Reveals Her Hopes to Compete on 'Jeopardy'

Emma Stone has starred in so many successful projects over the years. However, she still has her sights set on landing another gig: Jeopardy.

The 35-year-old Poor Things actress revealed that she is campaigning for a chance to become a contestant on the beloved game show and has been for years.

She even revealed why she wouldn’t settle for simply competing on Celebrity Jeopardy.

“I apply every June,” Emma told Variety. “You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy.”

As for why she wouldn’t do Celebrity Jeopardy, the actress explained “I want to earn my stripes.”

