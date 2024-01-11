ESPN Caught Breaking Emmy Rules Leading to Many Returned Awards, Network Responds to Accusations

ESPN has been called out by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences after it was revealed that the network was caught breaking rules to win Emmy Awards for its on-air talent.

A bombshell report by The Athletic revealed that the network had “inserted fake names in Emmy categories,” most notably for their successful College GameDay show, to secure wins for the on-air talent who would have otherwise been ineligible for show-specific awards.

In an attempt to prevent “double-dipping,” members of the cast were only eligible for personal awards. As a result of the deception, ESPN’s talent received more than 30 awards.

The network issued a response to the investigation that took place once the scheme was discovered.

ESPN confirmed that the behavior was brought to the attention and brought to a stop.

“Some members of our team were clearly wrong in submitting certain names that may go back to 1997 in Emmy categories where they were not eligible for recognition or statuettes,” the network shared in a statement. “This was a misguided attempt to recognize on-air individuals who were important members of our production team. Once current leadership was made aware, we apologized to NATAS for violating guidelines and worked closely with them to completely overhaul our submission process to safeguard against anything like this happening again.”

As a result of the deception, many Emmys have been returned. Several people who were at the network are now unable to participate in future Emmy ceremonies.

To get around the rules about nominations and who receives awards, representatives for the network included fake names on their credit lists. The awards were then modified and given to the on-air talent.

It does not appear that any of the talent was aware they were not eligible for the awards.

“This is all news to me and kind of unfortunate because you’ve got people who believe they rightfully had one. There are rules for a reason … it’s unfortunate (those were) abused and for so many years, too.” Jenn Brown, a former ESPN employee who received a fictious award, told the outlet.

NATAS CEO Adam Sharp confirmed that ESPN “took steps to take responsibility for the actions of its personnel, to investigate thoroughly, and to course correct.”

The Athletic noted that the practice had been discontinued during the most recent awards ceremony.

