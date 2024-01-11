Harry Jowsey Teases Possibility of a Future Romance With Rylee Arnold, Calls Her 'Everything'

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold continue to fuel romance rumors!

Fans first noticed that the 26-year-old reality TV star and the 18-year-old dancer had a lot of chemistry when they competed together on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.

Since getting eliminated from the show in November 2023, they’ve continued to grow closer.

Now, Harry is answering everyone’s question: Will they ever date?

Keep reading to find out more…

He spoke about Rylee with Entertainment Tonight at a screening of Sofia Vergara‘s new Netflix mini-series, Griselda.

“Oh, Rylee‘s everything. She’s such a sweetheart,” he gushed. “She made me learn a lot about myself. Just how she carries and her maturity and her morals and everything like that.”

Harry continued, “She’s everything; she’s such a special human. I can’t believe I got to spend all of that time with her, and now I get to hang with her again. I have so much love for her, she’s incredible.”

As for whether or not their relationship will become romantic in the future, the model offered, “Well, who knows. Who knows what could happen. [Leave] a little bit of hope.”

Rylee recently explained why Harry joined her family’s Thanksgiving dinner.