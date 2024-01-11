Is There a 'Mean Girls' Musical (2024) End Credits Scene? Spoilers Revealed!

The new Mean Girls movie is now in theaters and the film puts a musical twist to the original film, 20 years after it was originally released.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Mean Girls?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a quick scene at the very end of the credits roll, so make sure to stick around if you want to see the cute moment.

During the main credits sequence, more of the spring fling dance scene is shown with the cast having a great time at the party. The main credits then roll and at the very end, there’s a quick five-second scene featuring Renee Rapp‘s Regina George and Avantika‘s Karen Shetty.

SPOILERS: Regina and Karen are seemingly breaking the fourth wall in this scene and stare into the audience of the movie theater. “You’re next. You could be really hot if we changed, like, everything,” Regina says, seemingly teasing that someone in the movie audience could be the next queen bee.

Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet at the premiere!