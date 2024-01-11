Is There a 'The Beekeeper' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Jason Statham‘s new movie The Beekeeper is now in theaters and it definitely seems like the kind of movie that should be seen on the big screen, with a big crowd in attendance!

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Beekeepers?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Beekeepers, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”

