Isabela Merced Confirmed to Play Dina in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 Opposite Bella Ramsey's Ellie!

Isabela Merced has been cast in the pivotal role of Dina in The Last of Us season 2!

If you aren’t familiar with the video game series, then you may not know that Dina is Ellie’s love interest and partner in the second game in the franchise. We obviously didn’t know about the casting at the time, but Isabela and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the series, posed for a photo last month at Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration! See the cute photo to the left!

“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family,” series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a statement.

Dina is “a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit.”

Another fun fact: the role of Abby in The Last of Us was just confirmed to be played by Kaitlyn Dever. Isabela and Kaitlyn recently worked together on Rosaline.