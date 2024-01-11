Jessica Simpson & Daughter Maxwell Film Chicken of the Sea Commercial Decades After Iconic 'Newlyweds' Scene

Jessica Simpson is paying homage to one of the most iconic moments of her career – her Newlyweds tuna scene.

The 43-year-old hitmaker and author partnered with Chicken of the Sea to film a new commercial that referenced the moment when she was confused by the brand’s slogan – which refers to tuna as “the chicken of the sea” – during her reality series with ex Nick Lachey.

More than two decades after the scene first was released, Jessica teamed up with her daughter Maxwell to poke some fun at it in a cute ad.

Head inside to watch the commercial…

In the commercial, Jessica is sitting on the couch snacking on a packet of the tuna. Her daughter wants to know what she’s eating.

“It’s called Chicken of the Sea, but it’s not really chicken: It’s tuna,” Jessica responded, adding, “So don’t get confused by it.” After Maxwell askes who would be confused, Jessica replied, “No one. Not your Mom.”

“Yes, people. I know it’s tuna,” she vowed at the end of the clip.

Press play on Jessica Simpson’s new commercial…