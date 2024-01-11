K-Pop Star Haechan Fined for Smoking Indoors, SM Entertainment Issues Statement

NCT’s Haechan is being fined.

The 23-year-old South Korean boy band member, who is part of NCT as well as sub-units NCT 127 and NCT Dream, has been fined after being allegedly spotted smoking an e-cigarette in a practice room.

On Wednesday (January 10), NCT 127 released a dance practice video for their song “Be There for Me” on YouTube, where the star could allegedly been seen smoking indoors, which is prohibited.

Keep reading to find out more…

The scene of him smoking has been edited out. Fines for smoking indoors are customarily 100,000 won ($76), via The Korea Herald.

In response to this incident, SM Entertainment issued a statement: “We have confirmed that Haechan used an e-cigarette indoors in the NCT 127’s dance practice video released on January 10. Today (January 11), he intends to pay the fine imposed by the relevant health department for this matter,” they said, via Soompi.

“We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many through this irresponsible behavior. We will pay special attention to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future.”

Find out which K-pop bands disbanded in 2023.