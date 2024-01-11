Lip Readers Decodes 3rd Golden Globes Conversation Involving Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have officially been involved in their third lip reading incident after the 2024 Golden Globes.

The A-list couple showed off their love for one another at the awards ceremony on Sunday (January 7), and fans have gone wild trying to learn more about their relationship.

A professional lip reader broke down one of their private conversations at their table, revealing that they traded some playful banter and an “I love you.”

They were also swept up in rumors about a conversation Selena Gomez had with Taylor Swift during the evening. The whispers have since been disproven.

Now, fans are absolutely positive that they know what Timothee and Kylie were talking about with Greta Gerwig. Their theory is a lot sweeter than the previous rumors.

Read more about the lip reading theory…

Interview Magazine captured some footage of Timothee and Kylie catching up with Greta during the ceremony.

If you forgot, Timothee and Greta worked together on Little Women and almost collaborated on Barbie. They have history together, and some lip readers in the comments section are hypothesizing that Greta referenced that during their latest meetup.

“You guys look amazing,” one fan on TikTok wrote, decoding what Greta told the couple. She reportedly shifted her focus to Kylie, saying, “I’m so happy to meet you. I’ve never seen him look happier than with you.”

Other fans agreed. Some even thought Kylie agreed and added “I’ve never been happier.”

We’ve got even more footage of the adorable couple at the ceremony!