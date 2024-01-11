Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She Wants to Make a 'Coming-of-Age' Movie Before She's 'Actually of Age'

Olivia Rodrigo is sharing details about her hopes and dreams for acting!

On Tuesday (January 9), the 20-year-old “Vampire” singer attended the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood, Calif.

At the event, she spoke with Variety about some of her career goals – which apparently still include acting, despite her three Grammy wins and 13 nominations.

When asked if she might pursue film and television again, Olivia had an enthusiastic response.

“I would love to,” she said. “I think that’d be really fun. I love movies, I love telling stories. I really want to do a coming-of-age thing, maybe before I’m actually of age.”

She added, “Maybe I am of age already, I don’t know. I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or a movie, it’s just something that really excites me.”

The singer, of course, got her start as a child actor, starring in shows like Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Maybe she’ll return to those roots after all!

Olivia recently revealed what she has planned for her 21st birthday next month.