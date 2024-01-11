Stephanie Hsu to Star In New Rom-Com Peacock Series 'Laid,' Plot Details Revealed

Stephanie Hsu is heading back to television in a brand new comedy series!

The 33-year-old Oscar nominated actress will lead the upcoming TV show Laid, which was given a straight to series order at Peacock.

In addition to starring, Stephanie will executive produce alongside EPs and writers Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis: A woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward – LAID is a f**cked up rom-com where the answer to “Why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me?” is a resounding “Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you.”

The upcoming new show is based on the Australian series of the same name, which was created by Marieke Hardy and Kirsty Fisher, and produced by Liz Watts, who will all also serve as executive producers.

No other casting has been announced at this time.

Stephanie last appeared on television in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, where she guest starred, as well as in the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where she has had a recurring role as Mei Lin since season three.

The Joy Ride actress will next be seen on the big screen in the action movie The Fall Guy. Watch the trailer!