Top Stories
National Board of Review Awards 2024 Show Brings Out Big Stars - See Every Celeb Who Attended!

National Board of Review Awards 2024 Show Brings Out Big Stars - See Every Celeb Who Attended!

Armie Hammer's Fianc&eacute;e Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Armie Hammer's Fiancée Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Dua Lipa &amp; Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving &amp; Returning!

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving & Returning!

Thu, 11 January 2024 at 8:14 pm

'Summer House' Season 8 Cast Revealed - 8 Returning Stars, 3 Stars Exit & 2 New Guys Join the Share House

Continue Here »

'Summer House' Season 8 Cast Revealed - 8 Returning Stars, 3 Stars Exit & 2 New Guys Join the Share House

Summer House is finally returning for it’s upcoming eighth season!

The Bravo reality series sees a group of New York friends sharing a summer house in the Hamptons, throwing parties, going out and plenty of drama and drunken fights between each other.

While there has been a few cast members on the show from the very beginning, there has also been a revolving door of people who have come and gone, and come back again.

The season eight trailer just debuted and confirmed which stars are returning and even which ones are not back for the summer. Plus, there will be two new people joining the cast!

Keep reading to find out who is set to appear in Summer House season eight…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo
Posted to: Bravo, Casting, EG, evergreen, Slideshow, Summer House, Television