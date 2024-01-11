Travis Kelce Addresses Retirement Plans, Reveals If He Plans to Leave NFL

Travis Kelce opened up about his plans for the future and if they involve retiring from the NFL.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a Super Bowl ring with the rest of his team in 2023 and has become a fixture in the press ever since. His fame has only continued to increase amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, too!

During a recent press conference, Travis revealed if fans should expect to see him on the field for the foreseeable future.

“I have no reason to stop playing football,” Travis reflected.

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” he said about other endeavors. “The SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

