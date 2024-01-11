Travis Kelce Alludes to 'Pressure' Ahead of First Valentine's Day With Taylor Swift, Hints at Gift Plans

Travis Kelce has his eyes set on a big day in February, and we’re not talking about the Super Bowl!

The 34-year-old tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs is planning ahead for his first Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Taylor Swift, and he admitted to feeling some “pressure.”

During a new episode of his podcast with brother Jason, Travis hinted at where he’d be shopping for Taylor ahead of the special holiday.

During the newest episode of New Heights, the football brothers stressed that they would be shopping from artisans on Etsy this year.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said.

He went as far as to dub the website “the real MVP” of the holiday.

