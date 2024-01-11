Watch Carl Radke Break Up with Lindsay Hubbard in 'Summer House' Trailer

The trailer for Summer House‘s eighth season just debuted, and it’s giving a sneak peek into Carle Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s dramatic split.

If you don’t know, the couple split up over the summer in 2023, just a few months before they were supposed to get married. They called off their wedding and apparently, cameras were brought back in to film their breakup after filming for the season had wrapped.

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are all also featured this season.

“I’m not happy, and I don’t think you’re happy,” Carl can be heard saying in the trailer, adding later, “You’re really gifted at playing victim.”

Lindsay then called her dad and informed him of the breakup, adding, “I feel very blindsided.”

Carl added, “I’ll be the bad guy, that’s fine. But she’s blind to the things that have gone on the last year.”

The new season debuts on February 22 on Bravo.