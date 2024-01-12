Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Share Passionate On-Screen Kiss While Filming 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are filming their upcoming romance movie!

On Friday (January 12), the 36-year-old Gossip Girl star and the 39-year-old Jane the Virgin actor were spotted shooting some intimate scenes on set in New Jersey.

The movie, It Ends With Us, is directed by Justin and based on the novel by Colleen Hoover.

During their filming session, Blake and Justin shared a passionate kiss as part of a scene.

Blake stars as Lily, while Justin will play the character of Ryle.

Here’s a synopsis: “Lily believes she’s found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life,” per IMDb.

