Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

Chris Pratt is giving fans a glimpse into his home life.

On Wednesday morning (January 10), the 44-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to his Instagram Story to share a very rare photo of all three of his kids – son Jack, 11, and daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Breakfast is served!” Chris wrote along with the photo. “I’ll be fasting til noon.”

In the photo, Jack is sitting his own chair while eating his breakfast while Lyla and Eloise share a chair as they enjoy their morning meal.

Chris shares Lyla and Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and he shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2018.

Chris also recently shared a shirtless selfie as he showed off his ripped physique and revealed how he stays motivated to reach his fitness goals.

Keep scrolling to see the photo of Chris Pratt’s kids…