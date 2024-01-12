'Days of Our Lives' Star Bill Hayes Dead at 98

Bill Hayes has died.

The actor, who appeared in over 2,000 episodes of the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives since 1970, was 98 years old.

On Friday (January 12), a statement from the show confirmed the sad news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes,” the statement read, per TVLine. “One of the longest running characters on Days of Our Lives, Bill originated the role of Doug Williams in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life. He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years.”

Executive producer Ken Corday added, “I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of our Lives. Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

We send our condolences to Bill Hayes‘ loved ones during this difficult time.

