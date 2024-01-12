Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 5:31 pm

Emma Stone Dating History - Complete List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

We’re taking a look back at Emma Stone‘s dating history!

Over the years, the 35-year-old Poor Things actress has been in some very high-profiled relationships with exes including Kieran Culkin and Andrew Garfield.

Emma has been married to former SNL writer and director Dave McCary since 2020 and share 2-year-old daughter Louise.

Now, we’re taking a look back Emma‘s dating history and we bet there are some stars on there that you didn’t know she dated!

Click through the gallery to see Emma Stone’s famous exes…

