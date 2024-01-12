Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2024 at 2:38 pm

Halle Berry & Dr. Jill Biden Stress Importance of Women's Health Research During University Visit

Halle Berry joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a roundtable discussion that highlighted the importance of women’s health research at the University of Illinois on Thursday (January 11) in Chicago.

The 57-year-old actress spoke candidly about how her experience being treated for menopause alerted her to the need for better funding and research.

She said that her experience was “just not good enough,” via the Chicago Tribune.

“I think money needs to be raised,” she said, “so that every woman has an opportunity to get quality premium care and not just told you have to just white-knuckle it, that it will eventually pass.”

The appearance comes in the leadup to the 2024 election, where President Joe Biden is expected to face off against Donald Trump again. Joe recently threw some pretty major shade at his competitor, who he previously beat in the 2020 election.

If you missed it, Halle recently admitted to having a “rocky start” to her relationship with costar and collaborator Angelina Jolie. She revealed how they worked through it and what brought them together as they work on their project Maude v Maude.

We’ve also got fantastic photos of her on the red carpet at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival from last month!

Scroll through all of the photos of Halle Berry and Dr. Jill Biden in the gallery…
