Halle Berry & Dr. Jill Biden Stress Importance of Women's Health Research During University Visit

Halle Berry joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a roundtable discussion that highlighted the importance of women’s health research at the University of Illinois on Thursday (January 11) in Chicago.

The 57-year-old actress spoke candidly about how her experience being treated for menopause alerted her to the need for better funding and research.

She said that her experience was “just not good enough,” via the Chicago Tribune.

“I think money needs to be raised,” she said, “so that every woman has an opportunity to get quality premium care and not just told you have to just white-knuckle it, that it will eventually pass.”

