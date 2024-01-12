Is There a 'Book of Clarence' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The Book of Clarence, Jeymes Samuel‘s bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic, is now in theaters!

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Book of Clarence?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Book of Clarence, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Here’s the synopsis of the movie: Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.

