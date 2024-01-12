Top Stories
Fri, 12 January 2024 at 2:17 am

Jelly Roll Gives Emotional Testimony While Lobbying for Stronger Legislaton Against Fentanyl Crisis

Jelly Roll gave a tearful and emotional testimony in front of members of Congress as part of the fight against the fentanyl crisis.

The 39-year-old country singer, who is one of the biggest rising stars in the music business, spoke during the Senate’s Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday (January 11) in Washington, D.C.

The “Stopping the Flow of Fentanyl: Public Awareness and Legislative Solutions” hearing addressed the rising number of deaths caused by fentanyl and other drug overdoses.

“At every concert I perform, I witness the heartbreaking impact of fentanyl. I see fans grappling with this tragedy in the form of music … that they seek solace in music and hope that their experiences won’t befall others,” he said. “These are the people I’m here to speak for, y’all. These people crave reassurance that their elected officials actually care more about human life than they do about ideology and partisanship.”

Jelly Roll admitted during the hearing that he does not affiliate with any political party since he does not have the right to vote due to his felony conviction in the past.

“I’ve attended more funerals than I care to share with you all [on] this committee,” Jelly Roll said. “I could sit here and cry for days about the caskets I’ve carried of people I loved dearly, deeply in my soul — good people, not just drug addicts. Uncles, friends, cousins, normal people, some people that just got in a car wreck and started taking a pain pill to manage it. One thing led to the other and how fast it spirals out of control — I don’t think people truly, truly understand.”

Jelly Roll revealed that the mother of his 15-year-old daughter suffers from addiction.

“I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution,” he said.

Watch the video below.

