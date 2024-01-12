Jonathan Majors Will No Longer Play Dennis Rodman, Actor is Dropped From Project Following Conviction

Jonathan Majors got more bad news: He was dropped from another project following the guilty verdict in his assault and harassment lawsuit.

The 34-year-old actor will no longer play Dennis Rodman in the movie 48 Hours in Vegas. The decision comes after he was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of assault and one count of harassment in December 2023.

Variety confirmed the news, revealing that the movie has also been dropped by Lionsgate.

Jonathan was first tied to the project, which will document the basketball player’s trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA finals, in late 2022. It was one of three projects that he was not instantly dropped from after his April 2023 arrest for assaulting then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The decision comes a few weeks after Jonathan was dropped by Marvel Studios. The actor had been cast to play Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and had already played him in two projects before he was dropped.

The actor continues to deny assaulting Grace and revealed his thoughts about the verdict in a recent interview.