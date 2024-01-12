Mia Goth Sued By Extra Who Accuses Her of Kicking Him in the Head On Set

Mia Goth has been sued by an extra who worked on the set of her forthcoming movie MaXXXine.

The 30-year-old actress stars in the horror movie, which is a follow-up to her previous movies X and Pearl.

In a new lawsuit filed against her, the movie’s director Ti West and studio A24, Mia is accused of purposefully kicking an extra in the head while they shot a scene together.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, is after $500,000 in damages after a bad experience on the set of the movie.

He alleges that he was injured while filming a scene with Mia. In the scene, he laid on the ground playing a dead body. Mia reportedly “nearly stepped” on him at one point. She was alerted to the near miss, but the extra alleges that she “intentionally kicked” him during the following take.

The extra reportedly was left with a concussion but did not receive medical support on set. He said that he “nearly passed out twice” while driving home.

After the incident, he said that she “taunted, mocked and belittled” him in a bathroom.

He was reportedly let go from the project after the exchange.

Mia does not appear to have commented on the lawsuit yet. We’ll let you know if she does.

