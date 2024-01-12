Paula Abdul Responds to Ariana Grande's References to Her in 'Yes, And?' Music Video

Paula Abdul saw Ariana Grande‘s new music video, and she has some thoughts.

On Friday (January 12), Ari jumpstarted a new era with the unveiling of her single “yes, and?” The accompanying music video followed, and it paid homage to Paula‘s 1989 “Cold Hearted” video.

Ariana‘s video features a similar plot and setting to the “Cold Hearted” visual. Even her costume seems to be somewhat inspired by Paula!

After taking in the tribute, Paula took to social media to share her thoughts.

Read Paula Abdul’s thoughts on the tribute and to see how the music videos compare…

Hopping on X (formerly Twitter), Paula made it clear that she was very touched by Ariana‘s shoutouts.

“WOW! Waking up to see Ariana Grande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘yes, and?’ was EVERYTHING!!! What an honor,” she gushed. “I love you, Ari!!! 💋💋💋 XoP”

