'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey's Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Arrested for DUI

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey‘s ex-husband has been arrested.

On Tuesday (January 9), Peter Thomas was arrested for driving under the influence in Cobb County, Georgia, Page Six reports.

He was also cited for driving without a license, not having proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, expired/no tag and a violation of traffic control device.

Peter, 63, was released later that same day on a nearly $3,000 bail.

A judge then declared that Peter is prohibited from drinking alcohol or ingesting marijuana. He must also submit to random drug and alcohol testing at his own cost. Peter also can no longer possess any firearms.

Peter was arrested back in 2019 at the Miami International Airport on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing fraudulent checks. At the time, he explained that he had written a $4,000 check to a talent agency to book a perform, but claimed that his “checking account was compromised” at the time. He then spent six days in jail.

Peter and Cynthia, 56, married in 2010 before separating in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.