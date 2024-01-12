Selena Gomez Says This Is One of Taylor Swift's 'Best Songs' (It Might Be a Controversial Decision!)

Selena Gomez is playing favorites with bestie Taylor Swift‘s discography.

While hosting a guest DJ session on SiriusXM Hits 1, the 31-year-old “Single Soon” pop star played one of Taylor‘s songs and revealed that she thought it was one of her best, if not her greatest to date.

The choice might be slightly controversial to some fans!

Find out which Taylor Swift song Selena Gomez loves most…

The song in question is “Wildest Dreams,” off Taylor‘s 2014 album 1989.

“I think this is one of her, if not, I mean I guess I shouldn’t say this, but I do think it’s one of her best songs,” Selena admitted. “It’s incredibly well done. The lyrics, everything. Just the melodies, it’s one of my favorites that no matter when it comes on, I will just blast it in any mood I’m in.”

If you missed it, a recent report revealed what Selena‘s friends and family (including Taylor) thought about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Press play on “Wildest Dreams”