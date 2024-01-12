Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Update for Season 20: Changes Are Happening!

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works, Two Actors to Reprise Roles

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Gets Response from the Pentagon Amid Claims

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 3:01 pm

Simu Liu Vows Not to 'Slander' Taylor Swift While Hosting People's Choice Awards Following Controversial Golden Globes Joke

Simu Liu Vows Not to 'Slander' Taylor Swift While Hosting People's Choice Awards Following Controversial Golden Globes Joke

Simu Liu made it clear that we won’t have a repeat of the 2024 Golden Globes when he takes the stage to host the People’s Choice Awards.

If you missed it, earlier this week Golden Globes host Jo Koy poked fun at Taylor Swift during the show. The “Shake It Off” singer did not look amused.

If she’s in the audience for the People’s Choice Awards, Taylor won’t have to worry about a repeat performance.

Read more about Simu Liu’s vow…

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Simu vowed that he would treat Taylor with respect while onstage for the big event.

“there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that’s a personal guarantee,” he wrote.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards take place on February 18.

Meanwhile, Jo opened up about his controversial jokes about both Taylor and Barbie in a new interview. He also revealed the “rookie” mistake he made while hosting the show.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 People's Choice Awards, Peoples' Choice Awards, Simu Liu, Taylor Swift