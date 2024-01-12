Simu Liu Vows Not to 'Slander' Taylor Swift While Hosting People's Choice Awards Following Controversial Golden Globes Joke

Simu Liu made it clear that we won’t have a repeat of the 2024 Golden Globes when he takes the stage to host the People’s Choice Awards.

If you missed it, earlier this week Golden Globes host Jo Koy poked fun at Taylor Swift during the show. The “Shake It Off” singer did not look amused.

If she’s in the audience for the People’s Choice Awards, Taylor won’t have to worry about a repeat performance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Simu vowed that he would treat Taylor with respect while onstage for the big event.

“there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that’s a personal guarantee,” he wrote.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards take place on February 18.

Meanwhile, Jo opened up about his controversial jokes about both Taylor and Barbie in a new interview. He also revealed the “rookie” mistake he made while hosting the show.