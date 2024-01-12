T.J. Holmes Admits He Could 'Easily Go Through 18 Drinks' a Day Before Dry January

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are opening up about their relationships with alcohol.

During a new episode of the iHeartRadio podcast Amy and T.J., the couple revealed that they are both doing Dry January – which means abstaining from alcohol for the month – after they both realized that they needed to “reexamine” their relationships with alcohol.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that’s what we are doing,” T.J., 46, said before Amy, 50, revealed that she was having “over 30 drinks a week.”

“That is appalling to me. That is embarrassing to me. That is not what I wish it were,” Amy said, noting that T.J.‘s alcohol intake was “jawdropping and not possible.”

“I could easily go through 18 drinks a day — 18 drinks a day,” T.J. admitted.

He then explained that it would be “easy” for him to be “two drinks in” at 10 am after a run and that he and Amy would each have at least two drinks during lunch. If they were not “out and about,” his alcohol intake would remain the same.

“I could easily have a drink in my hand from 2 in the afternoon until 7,8,9, 10 o’clock a night,” T.J. added.

Later in the episode, T.J. revealed how much money he and Amy spent on alcohol last month.

“We spent in the month of December $2,869 on alcohol alone, period. I thought the number would be higher, to be honest with you,” T.J. shared. “But that is an amount of money now that is going to be saved in January.”

After starting the “dry January kick,” T.J. noted that he and Amy have been “feeling great.”

“We feel amazing,” T.J. said. “She was walking today into the studio and said, ‘I’ve got some pep in my step.’”

Amy revealed that she’s lost two pounds so far since cutting out alcohol while T.J. said he’s lost “three to five” pounds, but has also been keeping on top of regular exercise.

“That’s the only major change,” Amy added. “We have always been runners, and we have always been pretty good about watching what we eat, so the alcohol is the big change that we’ve made.”

Amy later gave some more insight as to why she decided to cut out alcohol, describing her 2023 as a “pandemic” after they both lost their jobs at Good Morning America following the revelation of their affair.

“I didn’t have a job to go to. I was staying away from a lot of friends and family,” Amy explained. “We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot, a lot more than I ever have. I don’t think I’ve ever gone a full year where I drank every single day, and that was 2023 for me.”

She continued, “It wasn’t that I was getting wasted or drunk or any of that; it was just keeping a buzz going all day or at least keeping a relaxed state of mind in a heightened, anxious year.”

In another recent episode of their podcast, T.J. and Amy addressed the possibility of getting married.