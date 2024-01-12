Usher Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024 Performance '30 Years in The Making' in New Trailer - Watch Now!

The countdown is on for the 2024 Super Bowl!

In just a few weeks, Usher will be taking to the stage for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ahead of the big day, Apple Music debuted a new trailer on Friday (Jan. 12) teasing the 45-year-old entertainer’s Halftime Show performance, saying it’s been “30 Years In The Making.”

The trailer opens with a gospel choir singing “Peace Up” before more videos from over the decades show fans singing along to Usher‘s smash-hit song “Yeah!”

The trailer also features special cameos by LeBron James, J Balvin, and Jung Kook also singing and dancing along to the song.

Just a few days before the Super Bowl, Usher will be releasing his ninth studio album, titled Coming Home, on Feb. 9.

The 2024 Super Bowl takes place on Sun, Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Los Vegas. We recently compiled a list of all the songs we want to hear Usher perform during his set!