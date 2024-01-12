Top Stories
'Top Gun 3' In the Works, Three Actors Revealed to Return

'Top Gun 3' In the Works, Three Actors Revealed to Return

Armie Hammer's Fianc&eacute;e Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Armie Hammer's Fiancée Marina Gris Announces They Broke Up, Acknowledges His Past in Lengthy Statement

Dua Lipa &amp; Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving &amp; Returning!

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Cast Will Look Very Different - See Who Is Leaving & Returning!

Fri, 12 January 2024 at 9:23 am

Usher Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024 Performance '30 Years in The Making' in New Trailer - Watch Now!

Usher Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024 Performance '30 Years in The Making' in New Trailer - Watch Now!

The countdown is on for the 2024 Super Bowl!

In just a few weeks, Usher will be taking to the stage for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Ahead of the big day, Apple Music debuted a new trailer on Friday (Jan. 12) teasing the 45-year-old entertainer’s Halftime Show performance, saying it’s been “30 Years In The Making.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The trailer opens with a gospel choir singing “Peace Up” before more videos from over the decades show fans singing along to Usher‘s smash-hit song “Yeah!”

The trailer also features special cameos by LeBron James, J Balvin, and Jung Kook also singing and dancing along to the song.

Just a few days before the Super Bowl, Usher will be releasing his ninth studio album, titled Coming Home, on Feb. 9.

The 2024 Super Bowl takes place on Sun, Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Los Vegas. We recently compiled a list of all the songs we want to hear Usher perform during his set!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple Music
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, apple, Super Bowl, Trailer, Usher