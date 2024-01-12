Why's It Called 'Godzilla Minus One'? Movie Title Explained, Meaning Revealed

The movie Godzilla Minus One was a surprise success at the box office during the holiday season and it’s likely to continue to gain fans with the Godzilla surge in the media this year.

The Godzilla series Monarch: Legend of Monsters on Apple TV+ just wrapped its first season and the new movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters in March.

Godzilla Minus One is a Japanese kaiju movie written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The film has a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has grossed $94 million worldwide so far.

The movie is set in post war Japan as the country is at its lowest point, when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.

So, what does the title mean?

Keep reading to find out more…

The character Godzilla was created after WWII and served as a metaphor for the destruction caused by the hydrogen bomb.

Godzilla Minus One takes place right after WWII when Japan was considered to be at “zero” following the devastation cause by the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It was believed that the country could never reach a lower point, but the movie makes that happen with Godzilla bringing terror to the country.

Since the movie puts Japan into a position lower than zero, it’s now “minus one.” That’s the meaning behind the title Godzilla Minus One.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Godzilla movie!