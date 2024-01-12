YouTube's 'ACE Family' Couple Austin & Catherine McBroom Divorce After More Than 6 Years of Marriage

YouTube power couple Austin and Catherine McBroom are going their separate ways.

The duo – who share content about their family life to more than 18 million followers via their channel The ACE Family – announced plans to divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Both confirmed the news with lengthy statements on social media and hinted about the reasons. They also alluded to what was next for their family.

Head inside to read Catherine and Austin McBroom’s statements…

Catherine posted her thoughts to Instagram, writing, “As I start this new year, I will challenge myself in ways that I have never done before. 2024 will be my year of transformative change and with this taking places, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage.”

“We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created challenges that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated. I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness,” she continued.

“Our main priority will be to stay united as parents and to continue creating a stable, happy and loving environment for our children. Thank you to all of my supporters for giving me a safe space to be able to use my voice and share our love. I love you all so much and I’m beyond grateful for all the support we’ve received from you throughout all these years as a couple,” Catherine wrote.

She concluded, writing, “And Austin, you’re my bestfriend and that will never change.”

Austin paired his message with a photo of the couple smiling together.

“For this new year, I’ll be taking a leap of faith. I’ve made the hardest decision of my life. The decision to close the book to my marriage,” he started.

“We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids. We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors.”

He continued, “We both understand that holding on is believing that there’s only a past and letting go is knowing that there’s a future. And we both are supporting each other’s future.”

“This transition is not easy but we both are making it as easy as it can be for our family. We will continue to be the best parents to our kids. Separations are difficult and most times messy but you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity.”

Austin concluded, writing, “With that being said 2024 will be life changing for me. I will be dedicated to myself, my kids, my health, my body, my mind, my spirit and God. Thank you to everyone who has supported us through our journey and who will continue to support us moving forward. We’re going to need even more of your love and strength during this time.”

The couple’s last YouTube video on their shared account was posted seven months ago.

Catherine and Austin share three children and have been active on YouTube since 2016.

We wish the family well as they navigate these next steps.