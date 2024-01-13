50 Cent Says He's 'Practicing Abstinence' Right Now & Shares the Reason Why

50 Cent is opening up about his sex life!

On Tuesday (January 9), the 48-year-old “In Da Club” rapper took to Instagram to share some reflections on his professional life and personal life.

He posted photos of himself posing with a drink and a cigar, and revealed why he’s going “abstinent.”

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” 50 Cent wrote in his caption. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

The rapper did not make it totally clear whether or not he was joking.

He notably tagged his champagne and cognac brands Le Chemin Du Roi and Branson Cognac, so the post was part of a promotion.

