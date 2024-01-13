'All My Children' Star Alec Musser Dies at 50

Alec Musser, an actor fans will recognize from All My Children, Grown Ups and Desperate Housewives, has sadly passed away. He was 50.

The actor and model’s fiancee Paige Press confirmed the news on social media, sharing a tribute to him on her Instagram story. She shared additional details with TMZ, confirming that Alec passed away on Friday (January 12) in Del Mar, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

“RIP to the love of my life,” Paige wrote on Instagram. “My heart is so broken.”

She shared multiple photos of them together, remembering Alec as the perfect partner and a dog dad. Sharing a photo of her engagement ring taken at the beach, she vowed to never take it off.

“I love you forever,” she wrote to Alec.

At this point, a cause of death is not yet known.

Alec‘s Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to him.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” he wrote.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Alec at this difficult time. We hope that they find peace.

RIP.