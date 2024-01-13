Ariana Grande's Fans Demand an Apology for Singer Over Reports About Her Relationship With Ethan Slater

Fans want the internet to apologize to Ariana Grande over how she’s been treated for her relationship with Ethan Slater.

If you forgot, the 30-year-old “Into You” pop star was romantically linked to her Wicked costar shortly after news broke about her split from Dalton Gomez. Around the same time, Ethan filed to divorce his wife Lilly Jay, whom he had just welcomed a child with.

The couple’s new relationship was a source of a great deal of speculation online, and some people accused Ariana and Ethan of infidelity.

Ariana recently said that she felt “deeply misunderstood” throughout 2023, seemingly alluding to the gossip about her relationship. She directly responded to critics of her and Ethan on her new single “yes, and?”

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to get the hashtag #ApologizeToAriana trending, seemingly in response to a recently released article where she was branded a “homewrecker” in the headline.

The article in question was posted by Page Six and is about the backlash to Ariana‘s new song.

Fans on social media are sharing what appears to be a screenshot from an earlier version of the article that notes there was “no evidence” that Ariana was responsible for Ethan and Lilly‘s split and taking issue with the use of “homewrecker” in the headline.

“It’s time to apologize to ariana grande,” one fan wrote as the hashtag went viral, urging people to “stop believing everything you read on the internet, especially when there’s NO concrete evidence.”

Someone else wrote, “you know what’s funny? that some people i know in real life have criticized ariana for being a ‘homewrecker’ when they have cheated on their partners.”

One thing is very clear: Ariana Grande‘s fans are solidly in her corner.

