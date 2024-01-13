Ashley Benson & Husband Brandon Davis Hold Hands on Date Night in Beverly Hills

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are enjoying a night out.

The married couple, who are currently expecting their first child, held hands as they arrived at Cipriani Restaurant for dinner on Wednesday night (January 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Ashley, 34, dressed her growing baby bump in a black sweater and long black skirt while Brandon, 44, wore a black bomber jacket over a white T-shirt paired with black pants.

In November 2023, it was revealed that Ashley and Brandon very quietly married in a secret ceremony four months after announcing that they’re engaged. That same month, Ashley confirmed reports that she was pregnant.

If you didn’t know, Brandon is an oil heir and music manager, who is the grandson of Marvin Davis, who at one point owned 20th Century Fox.