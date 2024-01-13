Dan Levy Reveals The Role He Turned Down That Still 'Haunts' Him

Dan Levy is looking back at one of his regrets.

While promoting his new movie Good Grief in a recent interview, the 40-year-old Emmy-winning actor revealed the one movie role he really regrets turning down, admitting it still “sometimes” “haunts” him.

While chatting with People, Dan had the chance of playing a Ken in Barbie, but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts.

“Logistically, could not make it work despite desperately trying to,” Dan shared. “So, yeah, I guess I was technically unavailable to do that.”

“Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes,” Dan added. “It’s not like it isn’t one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough day.”

Dan then went on to praise director Greta Gerwig.

“I think Greta has such a, like, wonderfully bizarre and magical aesthetic idea of what that movie was,” Dan shared. “I would have loved to play in her world. I think she is one of the great, young auteurs of our time.”

