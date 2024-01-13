Diddy Will Not Attend Grammys 2024 Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs will not be present at the 2024 Grammys.

The 54-year-old rapper and music mogul is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the awards show, which will take place on February 4.

He most recently attended and performed onstage at the MTV VMAs in September 2023. He also received the Global Icon Award.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday (January 12), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Diddy will skip the Grammys this year despite his nomination.

The news follows a slew of lawsuits and sexual assault allegations against the artist.

In November 2023, Cassie, who was previously signed to Diddy‘s label and in a long-term relationship with him, sued the musician for rape and physical abuse over the course of a decade.

The lawsuit was later settled.

Since then, three other women have filed their own lawsuits against Diddy for rape and sexual assault.

If you weren’t aware, a reality series starring Diddy has been scrapped due to the recent lawsuits against him.