Emma Stone Grabs Sushi for Dinner with Friends in L.A.

Emma Stone is enjoying a night out with friends.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress met up with a few of her friends for dinner at the celeb hotspot Sushi Park on Friday night (January 12) in Los Angeles.

Emma was seen wearing a green jacket over a cream-colored turtleneck paired with jeans and a black baseball hat as she made her way out of the restaurant to continue on with her night.

Hours before dinner, Emma joined tons of other A-list stars at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon, which celebrated the best TV shows and movies of 2023.

Last weekend, Emma took home the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globes. In her acceptance speech, she gave a very sweet shout-out to her husband Dave McCary.

In a recent interview, Emma shared her hopes of competing on a hit game show one day!