Harry Styles Was Considered for an Iconic 'Mean Girls' Role in New Musical Movie

The new Mean Girls movie features a talented cast of rising stars and familiar faces. There are even some surprise cameos. However, there was a moment where it could have also featured Harry Styles!

In a recent interview, directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne revealed that they briefly considered reaching out to the the 29-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” star to bring an iconic role to life in the musical movie.

However, they wound up going in a very different direction.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo explained that they toyed with casting Harry as Glen Coco.

If you forgot, Glen was a character who is only mentioned in passing when Candy Cane-grams are being passed out. His role is incredibly minimal, but the character is at the center of one of the original movie’s most memorable lines – “You go Glen Coco.”

Samantha told the outlet that the line was guaranteed to go into the movie since it’s so popular. However, they started questioning who could fill the role.

Arturo recalled the conversation, saying, “Who can it be? I remember us going, could we ask, like Harry Styles.”

“We were like Harry Styles could be Glen Coco,” Samantha agreed. However, “Then we were like, hold on, we love to break the fourth wall: What if we are all Glen Coco? So, after 20 years, we can all feel like Glen Coco.”

They decided to go the opposite direction. It’s not clear if they ever even reached out to Harry about the idea.

