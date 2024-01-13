Is C.J. Stroud Single? Everything We Know About the Houston Texans Quarterback's Dating Life

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are gearing up for their game against the Cleveland Browns!

The 22-year-old quarterback will be leading his teammates against the Browns in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday (January 13) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Accordingly, NFL fans are eager to know more about C.J.‘s dating life.

Keep reading to find out more…

C.J. keeps his personal life out of the spotlight and as far as we know, he is currently single.

This is C.J.‘s first season in the NFL. He was selected the the Texans with the second overall 2023 NFL Draft back in April 2023. Before joining the Texans, he played college football with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

