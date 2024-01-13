Jo Koy Slams Hollywood During First Stand-Up Show After Controversial Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

Jo Koy is responding to all the critics of his 2024 Golden Globes monologue.

At the award show on Sunday (January 9), the 52-year-old comedian made an insensitive joke about the Barbie movie and also poked fun at Taylor Swift – which didn’t seem to go over well with her.

He addressed the less-than-enthusiastic response to his performance as host during his first stand-up gig after the Golden Globes.

When Jo arrived at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri for his show, the audience gave him an extra loud round of applause to show their support.

“Holy sh-t, right?” Jo said to them. “This big hug that you gave me is all I need, swear to god. F-cking whirlwind, goddamn.”

He emphasized, “Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we f-cking laugh at ourselves?”

Jo joked that he had a feeling no one in that audience watched the award show.

“Oh my god,” he continued. “It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to speak your mind.”

Jo recently responded to Taylor‘s viral reaction to the NFL-related joke about her.

Greta Gerwig also shared her thoughts on the the Barbie joke – and what she had to say was surprising.