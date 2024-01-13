Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2024 at 1:48 pm

Kali Uchis Shows Off Pregnant Belly at 'Orquideas' Album Release Party

Kali Uchis Shows Off Pregnant Belly at 'Orquideas' Album Release Party

Kali Uchis is celebrating the release of her new album!

The 29-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child, was all smiles as she and boyfriend Don Toliver left the listening party for her new album Orquídeas early Friday morning (January 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

Kali showed off her bare pregnant belly in a white lace outfit as she headed home after the party.

Hours earlier, Kali revealed that she was pregnant in the music video featuring the songs “Tu Corazón Es Mío” and “Diosa.” She and Don, also 29, have been together since 2021.

Photos: Backgrid USA
