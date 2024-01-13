Margot Robbie Reveals Why She Hasn't Reached Out to Lady Gaga About Playing Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie had some thoughts about Lady Gaga taking over one of her most iconic roles.

The 37-year-old Born This Way pop star is set to bring Harley Quinn to life alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux later this year. It’s a role that the 33-year-old Barbie actress played in multiple DC movies over the years.

It’s very clear that there’s no bad blood about the casting. Margot has previously shared nothing but excitement about Gaga playing the iconic character.

However, she recently revealed that she had not reached out to Gaga to discuss her approach to the part. Margot shared one reason for the decision as the release date for Joker approaches.

“I actually haven’t spoken to her about it,” Margot told Variety while attending the Golden Globes earlier this week.

Why? She explained: “I almost don’t want to know so I can save it for a surprise when I see the movie.”

Either way, Margot made it clear that she had faith in Gaga‘s abilities, saying, “She’s going to crush it! She’s going to be amazing.”

