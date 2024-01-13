Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song & Calls the Singer a 'Magnificent Creature'

Mariska Hargitay is a major Swiftie, and she’s sharing her favorite track from Taylor Swift‘s discography!

The 59-year-old actress has attended Taylor‘s Eras Tour twice, and she also appeared in the Grammy winner’s music video for “Bad Blood” back in 2015.

During a new interview with People, Mariska revealed that her favorite Taylor song is “The Man” from the Lover album. She explained why the song is so important to her.

Keep reading to find out more…

The song began playing during her cover shoot for the magazine, and she immediately exclaimed, “I love this song!” Mariska requested to hear it one more time.

“I love Taylor Swift so much,” she told People. “I love what she stands for. I love her music. It’s been an anthem for all ages. I think she is a magnificent creature on this planet and such an important cultural soul.”

The Law & Order star added, “We think that we have to — as women — apologize, be small, be this, be that. That’s why I love that song. ‘If I was a man, I’d be the man’ because they have traditionally been given permission to shine, to be strong, to enter the race, and we haven’t been. And it’s like, ‘Sweetheart, guess what? I’m in the race and I could be winning! And guess what? I don’t feel bad!’”

Last year, Mariska got a new cat and named it after another Taylor song.

She recently wrote a powerful essay that details her experience being raped in her 30s.