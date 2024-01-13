Neve Campbell Reveals If She'd Return to 'Scream' Franchise, Talks Drama Surrounding 7th Movie

Neve Campbell addressed her future in the Scream franchise as the series is swept up in controversy.

If you forgot, the 50-year-old actress opted out of appearing in the sixth movie due to a dispute about her pay.

However, there were reports that producers were “keen” to bring her back into the fold after Melissa Barrera was fired and Jenna Ortega opted out of appearing in the forthcoming seventh movie.

The film has since lost its director after Christopher Landon announced that he had stepped back from the role.

Is Neve interested in returning to the embattled franchise? She chimed in during a recent interview.

Read more about Neve Campbell’s thoughts on a Scream return…

Neve told Variety that she’d be willing to consider a comeback, but only “under the right circumstances.”

However, she added that she wasn’t even sure what was going on with the new movie, saying, “I know a lot has gone on around it and I’m sure they’re spinning a little bit at the moment.”

No matter what, she stressed that she wanted to see the franchise carry on despite all of the drama.

